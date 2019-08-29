CSFB Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$38.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.54.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.55. 402,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,992. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.37. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$44.69.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

