CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.57

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $13.02. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 32,355 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

