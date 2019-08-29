CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.24.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. 3,394,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,657. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 98,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87,578 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

