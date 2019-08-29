CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $15,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,297,000 after buying an additional 297,154 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 421,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 205,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $10,485,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Raymond James raised their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,509. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

