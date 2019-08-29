DAEX Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. DAEX has a market cap of $2.01 million and $741,307.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.50 or 0.04949056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

