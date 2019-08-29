DAO.Casino (BET) Price Down 13.6% This Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $1,120.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.