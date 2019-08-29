Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,686,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 3,327,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,309,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 166,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 537,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

