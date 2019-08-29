Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.72, 248,925 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 304,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Daseke news, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Sinclair bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daseke by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Daseke by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Daseke by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 362,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

