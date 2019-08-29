DECENT 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,433.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, ChaoEX and LBank. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $8,433.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007442 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Upbit, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.