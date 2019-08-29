Denarius (D) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $543,202.00 and $809.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000222 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,176,092 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.