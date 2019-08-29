Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.99 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DBI opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

