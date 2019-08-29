Devery (EVE) Trading 70.5% Lower Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Devery has a market cap of $59,725.00 and $14.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 70.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

