Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,099,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 13,233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,570,000 after acquiring an additional 242,508 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,896. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

