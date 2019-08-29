DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0523 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 96.9% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $35,963.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00236511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01304012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00091754 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022537 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

