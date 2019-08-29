Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,249,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,738. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $343.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

