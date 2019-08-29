DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,095.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $1,095.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00703947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004234 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

