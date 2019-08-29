DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Hits $619,507.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $619,507.00 and $169.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022276 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.