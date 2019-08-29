Dinastycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $179,509.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $179,509.00 and $57.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,889,171,023 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

