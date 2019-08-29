Dinero (DIN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a market capitalization of $5,867.00 and $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

