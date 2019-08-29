Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.33, approximately 2,498,697 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,498,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

