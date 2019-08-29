DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,875,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 14,134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after buying an additional 1,010,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

