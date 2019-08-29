Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,394.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,618,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,851. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.