Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.64

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.64 and traded as high as $52.12. Dollarama shares last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 241,838 shares.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$828.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$803.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.35, for a total value of C$580,148.40. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total value of C$1,606,537.60. Insiders have sold a total of 118,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,301 over the last 90 days.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

