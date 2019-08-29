Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,429,000 after buying an additional 62,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,444,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 92,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,656. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

