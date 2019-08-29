DomRaider 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $594,904.00 and $5.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00230987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.01338770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022203 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.