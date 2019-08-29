Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. Domtar’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

