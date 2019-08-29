DopeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $222,637.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $222,637.00 and $5,368.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00675458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

