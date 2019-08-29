Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

DMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,827 shares of company stock worth $689,448 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 308,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 533,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

