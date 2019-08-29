Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

DOVA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 198,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $445,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 427,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 610,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,169 and have sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

