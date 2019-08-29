Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The firm has a market cap of $553.47 million and a PE ratio of 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

In other news, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,731.06. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,566,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,252,455. Insiders have bought 421,800 shares of company stock worth $3,258,809 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

