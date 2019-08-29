Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,753.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 65.2% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $516,957.00 and approximately $22,753.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,507.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.01781647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.02962505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00706423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00475089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009617 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,771,275 coins and its circulating supply is 14,771,276 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.