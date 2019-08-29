Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Dynatrace stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

