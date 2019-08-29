e-Chat Price Down 7.9% This Week (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $12,556.00 and $18,624.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.78 or 0.04895903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

