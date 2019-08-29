E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 448,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,456.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $2,983,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

