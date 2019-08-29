Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.41

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $30.25. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. bought 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,770.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

