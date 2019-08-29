Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 44500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

