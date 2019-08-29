Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.93

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and traded as high as $55.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 25,008 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.01.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

