eBitcoin Price Hits $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $495,108.00 and approximately $442.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

