Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.76.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

