Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Edison Nation stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 147,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,434. Edison Nation has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

Get Edison Nation alerts:

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.