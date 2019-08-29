Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Hits $96.08 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinEx. Egretia has a market capitalization of $96.08 million and approximately $62.62 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01342866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00092687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,216,830,292 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

