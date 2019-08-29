Einsteinium Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $145,668.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00680871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,864,910 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

