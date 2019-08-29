El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.86

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 6074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.57.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

