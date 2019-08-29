Emercoin (EMC) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and xBTCe. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,368,300 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, xBTCe, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

