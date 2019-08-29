Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,378 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $205,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 152.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,377,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,056,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,457 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,341,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 1,985,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,247. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

