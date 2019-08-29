EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Market Cap Hits $298,323.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $298,323.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00236511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01304012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00091754 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

