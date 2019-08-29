Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading 6.4% Higher

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74, 274,387 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 215,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 4.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock valued at $746,307. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.