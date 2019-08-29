Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,625,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 1,869,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,423 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 4.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 147,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,670. The company has a market cap of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.42. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

