Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 292,310 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 120,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 7.87% of Enservco worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

