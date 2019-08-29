Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENTX stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of ($0.07) million for the quarter.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

